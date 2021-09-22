Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $159.80 Average PT from Analysts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NXST traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.67. The company had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,065. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $154,517.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,238 shares of company stock worth $482,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 26,093 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after buying an additional 192,009 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

