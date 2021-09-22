NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 2.9% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $155,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in American Tower by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $52,699,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $294.09. 31,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,866. The company has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

