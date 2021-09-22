NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,771 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $25,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 92.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 19.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. 9,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,583. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

