NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 19,910 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,910 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.0% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $52,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after purchasing an additional 217,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $818,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $522,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

NSC traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.95.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

