NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 30,692 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,692 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $21,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.58. 527,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,318,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

