NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 4,956 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up 0.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $42,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 18.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 47,930 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $644.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $667.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $618.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.22.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.