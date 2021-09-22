NFTX (NFTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.43 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. NFTX has a market cap of $58.92 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $125.27 or 0.00290174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00129378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046522 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

