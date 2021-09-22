NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Down 2.6%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. 152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 364,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. Research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.