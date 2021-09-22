Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,266 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.1% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 62,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. 146,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

