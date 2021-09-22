Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 117.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after buying an additional 487,216 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Alliant Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Alliant Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,128,000 after buying an additional 199,220 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.70. 14,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

