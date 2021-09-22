Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $983,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,667,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $128.82. The company had a trading volume of 145,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,577. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

