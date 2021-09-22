Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.28. The company had a trading volume of 113,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,369. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

