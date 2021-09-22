Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 361 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 71,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 108,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.97. 72,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,261. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.