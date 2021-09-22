Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Update

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of MIMZF opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Nighthawk Gold has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile
