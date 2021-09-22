Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Update

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of MIMZF opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Nighthawk Gold has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on October 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.