NIKE (NKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NIKE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $155.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.38. The company has a market cap of $245.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a 1-year low of $112.85 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NIKE stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of NIKE worth $2,678,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.