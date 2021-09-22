North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NOA opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $416.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 143,610 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

