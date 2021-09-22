North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.08% of North American Construction Group worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $109,000. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $416.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

