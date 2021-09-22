NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,142 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,594 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,679,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,125,000 after purchasing an additional 641,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,762,000 after purchasing an additional 537,532 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BERY opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.59. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

