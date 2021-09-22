NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,443 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 12.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 185.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 40.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after buying an additional 676,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.95.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

