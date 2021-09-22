NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $125,880,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at about $897,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.72. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

