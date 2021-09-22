NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Jabil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Jabil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Jabil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $63.78.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.