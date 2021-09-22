NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $251,000.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $33.13.

