NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 149.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after buying an additional 277,803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

