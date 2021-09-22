NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,676 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after acquiring an additional 198,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after acquiring an additional 84,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $76,648,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

