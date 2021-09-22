nOS (NOS) Reaches Market Cap of $5.28 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. During the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00072023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00115373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00170221 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.00 or 0.06907821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,510.30 or 1.00053584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $343.95 or 0.00790923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

