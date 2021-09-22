Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $17.77.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
