Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $17.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

