Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 219,493 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

