O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,131 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Progyny by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,811,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

PGNY stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $2,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,187,567 shares of company stock worth $70,048,497 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.