O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 111.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $150.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.95. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $165.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.189 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.