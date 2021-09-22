O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $115,000 Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

HOPE opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

