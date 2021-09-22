O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 565 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 24.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 144.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 339.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFPT stock opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $175.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.96.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $308.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

