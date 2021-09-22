O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 518.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $758.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

