O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 129,127 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,760,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 412.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 390.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of CC stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.