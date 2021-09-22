O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,548 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Radian Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,484.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RDN opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

