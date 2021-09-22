O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after buying an additional 1,071,751 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $19,120,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 535,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after buying an additional 518,208 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $11,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $483.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. Analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

