Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 4,214,368 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. 540,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.