Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) rose 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.17 and last traded at C$4.17. Approximately 97,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 222,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.82.

OBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.75 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.91. The stock has a market cap of C$309.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$101.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

