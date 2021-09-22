Obtala (LON:OBT) Trading Down 2.8%

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT) shares were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Approximately 227,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 683,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The company has a market capitalization of £28.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86.

About Obtala (LON:OBT)

Obtala Limited, formerly Obtala Resources Limited, is engaged in the development of agricultural, food processing and timber projects, the holding of mineral resource licenses, projects and investment in other natural resources exploration and development companies and retail. The Company operates through four segments: Exploration and development, Agriculture and forestry, Investing activities and Retail.

