Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

