Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 131,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 214,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.