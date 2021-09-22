Oldfather Financial Services LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $96,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,276 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. 1,363,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,896,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

