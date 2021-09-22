Oldfather Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,599,000 after buying an additional 333,115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,539,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,233,000 after purchasing an additional 101,081 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,141,000 after purchasing an additional 380,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,520,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,963,000 after purchasing an additional 183,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. 2,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,580. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.