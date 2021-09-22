Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,140,000 after purchasing an additional 181,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,029,000 after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.18 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.