Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $64.98

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.98 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 47.82 ($0.62). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 48.70 ($0.64), with a volume of 1,797,909 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market cap of £96.34 million and a PE ratio of -40.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.70.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

