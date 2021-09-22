Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

ONCT opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $207.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 486.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 227,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,472.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

