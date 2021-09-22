Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of OTRK stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $197.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $99.89.
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen downgraded Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.
About Ontrak
Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.
Featured Article: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.