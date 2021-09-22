Opacity (OPCT) Price Down 32.8% This Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Opacity has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $212,035.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opacity has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00055492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00131105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00046100 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

