Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of OGN opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

