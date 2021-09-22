Otter Creek Advisors LLC Invests $4.45 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000. Eaton makes up about 1.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

ETN traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.88. 12,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,236. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

