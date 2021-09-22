Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells $825,000.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $983,200.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00.

Outset Medical stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -9.77. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OM. Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

